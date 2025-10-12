Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The summer is well and truly over and for golf clubs with ambitious plans for major renovations, the time is coming to close and get to work.

In Scotland, the increasingly popular Dumbarnie Links is set for some key winter enhancements, with upgrades to two holes before re-opening next spring.

Another prestigious golf club, however, is about to close for even longer.

• Historic golf club rejects huge offer to sell course for houses

• Ex-Premier League footballer confident he can become tour golfer

The European Club, a revered venue in Wicklow, Ireland, has announced its plans to shut the club’s doors until spring 2027 in a huge project to transform the links layout.

It was sold last year in a deal reported to be worth up to €35 million to father and son Raymond and Nicky Conlan, who clearly have big plans to redefine the club.

As reported by the Irish Golfer, the new owners have sent an email to members confirming that the club will be closed from December 8.

“The Club will come to an end and the course will close to allow a major redevelopment of the grounds and facilities,” the email read.

• Scottish golf club appeals for info after vandals dig up greens

• Golf course furious after greens damaged by vandals

“This project represents a significant investment and will create a new and different golfing offering, designed to stand alongside the very best destinations internationally.

“To allow these works to proceed, all existing membership arrangements will conclude on the closure date 8th December 2025.

“When the redevelopment is complete and the new offering is ready to launch, updates will be made available on a new website (details to follow once it is live). At a future stage, the current members will be given the opportunity to join the new offering.

“We would expect to open the New Golf Club in late Spring 2027. “

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.