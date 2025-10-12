Sign up for our daily newsletter
The summer is well and truly over and for golf clubs with ambitious plans for major renovations, the time is coming to close and get to work.
In Scotland, the increasingly popular Dumbarnie Links is set for some key winter enhancements, with upgrades to two holes before re-opening next spring.
Another prestigious golf club, however, is about to close for even longer.
The European Club, a revered venue in Wicklow, Ireland, has announced its plans to shut the club’s doors until spring 2027 in a huge project to transform the links layout.
It was sold last year in a deal reported to be worth up to €35 million to father and son Raymond and Nicky Conlan, who clearly have big plans to redefine the club.
As reported by the Irish Golfer, the new owners have sent an email to members confirming that the club will be closed from December 8.
“The Club will come to an end and the course will close to allow a major redevelopment of the grounds and facilities,” the email read.
“This project represents a significant investment and will create a new and different golfing offering, designed to stand alongside the very best destinations internationally.
“To allow these works to proceed, all existing membership arrangements will conclude on the closure date 8th December 2025.
“When the redevelopment is complete and the new offering is ready to launch, updates will be made available on a new website (details to follow once it is live). At a future stage, the current members will be given the opportunity to join the new offering.
“We would expect to open the New Golf Club in late Spring 2027. “
