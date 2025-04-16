Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Plans have been approved for a prestigious golf club in England to undergo a spectacular expansion project.

London Golf Club in Kent, which has hopes of hosting the Ryder Cup in the 2030s, will begin work to transform it into a ‘health and wellbeing-focused leisure destination’.

As reported by Kent Live, ‘The London Project’ will create a new 240-bedroom hotel and spa, a new wedding venue and turf academy, lodges, a new driving range and a 3G artificial pitch.

The hotel, meanwhile, will span five floors and boast a gym, restaurant and bar.

Established in 1994, London Golf Club has two championship courses – both designed by Jack Nicklaus – and the golf offering will receive a significant boost, too.

A new training hub, called the Callaway Elite Performance Centre, will also be built as part of the proposals. It’s expected to be one of the world’s premier facilities for tour player support and golf equipment fitting, making use of state-of-the-art facilities.

Tonbridge and Malling Borough Council’s planning committee approved the proposals earlier this month and discussed concerns about traffic and noise.

Both, it said, have been addressed by London Golf Club, while they claimed the scheme would create local jobs, both during construction and the subsequent operation.

The privately-owned golf club, located in the small village of Ash, approximately 20 miles southeast of the capital city, plans to ‘welcome the community’ by 2028.

