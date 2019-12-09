Prestonfield hope to boost profile with centenary year

Renowned Edinburgh golf club Prestonfield is seeking to bolster its reputation as it gets set to celebrate its centenary year in 2020.



The club, which is situated at the foot of Arthur’s Seat in the heart of Edinburgh, has appointed a committee to oversee and plan a substantial number of events for next year.

“We have lots going on and everyone at the club is looking forward to seeing all the hard work and planning come to fruition,” Frank Fisher, a member of the centenary committee, told bunkered.co.uk.



“We’re hosting a Texas Scramble, a five-club challenge, a special Hickory gold day, a flag raising ceremony, a brand new Centenary Cup and several other events including a dinner towards the end of the year.

“For the flag raising ceremony, we have former R&A captain George MacGregor coming down. We are getting our oldest members, oldest gents and ladies members, to take the old flag down and we are getting our two youngest members to carry the new flag in and put it up.”

With the hectic schedule that the centenary committee at Prestonfield have organised, Fisher is hoping the numerous events will have a positive impact.

“I’m hoping that our celebrations can raise the profile of the club. I would like to think that people see the golf club as one of the focal points of the local community due to the fact we have now been here for almost 100 years.

“We would love people to recognise what we offer and to join us.”

Prestonfield has also formed a unique partnership with nearby Liberton Golf Club, who is also celebrating its centenary year, in a Texas Scramble competition.

“We did something similar when both clubs celebrated their 75th birthdays, so it seems fitting we have a joint competition 25 years on.”



Fisher also believes it is important that clubs continue to celebrate success during a difficult time for the game across the country.

“It’s no secret lots of clubs are struggling, that’s what makes it even more important that we celebrate good news when it comes. I think it’s great we are making a big deal of our centenary year and hopefully more clubs do, too.”