HomeGolf NewsPro adds Black Lives Matter sticker to his golf bag

Golf News

Pro adds Black Lives Matter sticker to his golf bag

By Michael McEwan12 August, 2020
Black Lives Matter PGA Tour racism PGA Tour Champions Bridgestone Senior Players Championship Senior golf Kirk Triplett Tour News
Kirk Triplett Bag

Kirk Triplett has become the first player on a PGA Tour-sanctioned circuit to openly support the Black Lives Matter movement by displaying its logo on a golf bag or clothing.

Triplett, 58, has added the pressure group's logo to the front of his golf bag ahead of this week's Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the first over-50's major of the season. 

The three-time PGA Tour winner and his wife Cathi have an 18-year-old adopted son called Kobe who is African-American. 

Triplett explained that he made the decision to demonstrate his support for Black Lives Matter after having some difficult conversations with his son in the wake of recent race-related incidents in the USA.

"This seems like a good venue where this message maybe doesn't get spread as much, right?" said Triplett. "Golf's a very insulated game. For me, personally, I was affected more this time and it seemed like a natural thing, with having an African-American son in the house and having to have these conversations. 

"That's a conversation that I think for people around golf just doesn't hit home."

He added: "It doesn't just have to come from the African-American side. It needs to come from all sides, hence the sticker."

Triplett will get his bid for a ninth senior title and a first major underway at Firestone Country Club on Thursday in the company of Jeff Maggert and Angel Cabrera.

