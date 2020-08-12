Pro adds Black Lives Matter sticker to his golf bag

Kirk Triplett has become the first player on a PGA Tour-sanctioned circuit to openly support the Black Lives Matter movement by displaying its logo on a golf bag or clothing.

Triplett, 58, has added the pressure group's logo to the front of his golf bag ahead of this week's Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the first over-50's major of the season.

The three-time PGA Tour winner and his wife Cathi have an 18-year-old adopted son called Kobe who is African-American.

Triplett explained that he made the decision to demonstrate his support for Black Lives Matter after having some difficult conversations with his son in the wake of recent race-related incidents in the USA.

• How Justin Thomas has already made $2m this week

• It's official: No patrons at this year's Masters

"This seems like a good venue where this message maybe doesn't get spread as much, right?" said Triplett. "Golf's a very insulated game. For me, personally, I was affected more this time and it seemed like a natural thing, with having an African-American son in the house and having to have these conversations.

For @realcaptainkirk, Black Lives Matter is personal.



His youngest son is African-American. pic.twitter.com/kH5jL7E8oz — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) August 11, 2020

"That's a conversation that I think for people around golf just doesn't hit home."

He added: "It doesn't just have to come from the African-American side. It needs to come from all sides, hence the sticker."

• R&A provides update on Distance Insights Project

• Collin Morikawa wins US PGA to clinch first major

Triplett will get his bid for a ninth senior title and a first major underway at Firestone Country Club on Thursday in the company of Jeff Maggert and Angel Cabrera.

NEW! IS BROOKS KOEPKA

GETTING TOO BIG FOR HIS BOOTS?