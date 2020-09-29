Pro apologises for "unprofessional behaviour" at US Open

Danny Lee has apologised for walking out on last week's US Open after a horror finish to his third round.

The New Zealander suffered the embarrassment of six-putting from four feet on the 18th at Winged Foot on Saturday.

He was filmed angry hitting at his golf bag with his putter shortly afterwards before promptly withdrawing from the championship citing a wrist injury.

Now that the red mist has lifted, 30-year-old Lee has said sorry for his behaviour and announced plans to take a break from the game.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, he wrote: "I apologise for my poor actions at US Open last week. It was very unprofessional and foolish. Obviously lots of my fans and followers and my sponsors out there.

"My frustration too over me and combined with injury I had to fight with it for all week. Still it's just an excuse. I shouldn't have left that. I'd also like to apologise to the USGA. They did a tremendous job last week at Winged Foot, on the course and off the course.

"Now I'm gonna take some time off and think about what I did and starting next time I'll show up as a better person and have better sportsmanship."

Lee, 30, started Saturday on five-over after rounds of 70 and 75 in the second men's major of the year.

As he made the walk to the 18th green, he was three-over on his round and eight-over for the championship before things spectacularly unravelled. The quintuple-bogey finish left Lee on 13-over.

