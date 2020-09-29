search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPro apologises for "unprofessional behaviour" at US Open

Golf News

Pro apologises for "unprofessional behaviour" at US Open

By bunkered.co.uk22 September, 2020
2020 Us Open Flag

Danny Lee has apologised for walking out on last week's US Open after a horror finish to his third round.

The New Zealander suffered the embarrassment of six-putting from four feet on the 18th at Winged Foot on Saturday.

He was filmed angry hitting at his golf bag with his putter shortly afterwards before promptly withdrawing from the championship citing a wrist injury. 

• 'Slip! Slap! Swing!' campaign smashes target

• Research reveals grassroots golf "optimism"

• Scots golf pro jailed for £154,000 tax fraud

Now that the red mist has lifted, 30-year-old Lee has said sorry for his behaviour and announced plans to take a break from the game. 

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, he wrote: "I apologise for my poor actions at US Open last week. It was very unprofessional and foolish. Obviously lots of my fans and followers and my sponsors out there.

Listen!

ARE EUROPEANS OBSESSED WITH THE RYDER CUP?

"My frustration too over me and combined with injury I had to fight with it for all week. Still it's just an excuse. I shouldn't have left that. I'd also like to apologise to the USGA. They did a tremendous job last week at Winged Foot, on the course and off the course. 

• Nine-year-old to tackle charity golf marathon

• Bob Mac disappointed with US Open debut

• Watch Rory Sabbatini hit the worst putt of all time

"Now I'm gonna take some time off and think about what I did and starting next time I'll show up as a better person and have better sportsmanship."

Lee, 30, started Saturday on five-over after rounds of 70 and 75 in the second men's major of the year. 

As he made the walk to the 18th green, he was three-over on his round and eight-over for the championship before things spectacularly unravelled. The quintuple-bogey finish left Lee on 13-over. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
MIZUNO JPX921 - Are these the best-ever Mizuno irons?
Mizuno JPX921
play button
TITLEIST TOUR SPEED – Better than the Pro V1???
Titleist
play button
THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind Wedges – Tiger Woods’ secret short game weapon
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Paul Lawrie calls time on his European Tour career
"I get goosebumps just thinking about it" - Tommy Fleetwood looks back on the 2018 Ryder Cup
Bryson DeChambeau dismisses claims that he's "breaking golf"
Robert MacIntyre explains "tough" decision to split with caddie
LPGA star opens up on receiving death threats

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Generate power with a good hip and shoulder turn
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Callaway
play button
Increase your power
Watch
See all videos right arrow