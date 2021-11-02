Pro battling Stage IV cancer to play on PGA Tour this week

If you're looking for somebody to root for at this week's Bermuda Championship, look no further than Brian Morris.



The 53-year-old head pro at Ocean View Golf Course in Bermuda will make his PGA Tour debut at Port Royal on Thursday, despite battling Stage IV cancer.

As reported by PGATour.com, Morris was diagnosed with the most severe form of cancer in his stomach and esophagus following an operation two years ago to remove a malignant tumour from his brain.



At his most recent check-up, doctors also discovered inoperable tumors in his neck.

In spite of that, he is determined to make the most of the opportunity to play alongside some of the world's best players when the game's most lucrative circuit visits Bermuda this week.



“I used to be terrible with nerves,” Morris told the tour's website. “But since I got diagnosed with cancer, I embrace it now because I'm able to do it and I probably shouldn't be because according to the doctors and how my cancer was growing and stuff.

“I've been past my expiration date, you know?”

Morris has been granted a sponsor's invite to play this week - a gesture that moved him to tears.



“I'm wondering like maybe I have this to help others,” he added. “Maybe that's the plan, you know? Maybe I got it to show other people that, hey, you can fight this, man. You could battle it because I could've laid down.



“I'm going to enjoy people cheering for me. I'm going to enjoy people writing about me. And I just hope that this story gets out there to people that have cancer or have a sickness that think that it's all doom and gloom because it's not.

“I believe that a positive attitude and a positive outlook is probably better than any miracle drug. And if you could look at somebody and maybe draw some inspiration from them to get you motivated, then I've done my job and I don't believe in just touching one person. I want to touch as many as I can.”

