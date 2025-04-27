Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

This week’s Korn Ferry Tour event served a timely reminder of how good professional golfers really are.

That’s because anyone who shot as low as eight-under-par for the opening two rounds of the Veritex Bank Championship was sent home.

Officially the lowest 36-hole cut in Korn Ferry Tour history, it expectedly caused quite a stir on social media among fans, caddies, and even players.

One of those was Alistair Docherty, who missed the cut by a single shot, despite carding rounds of 65 and 69 at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington.

And he immediately made his feelings VERY clear on X.

“Dumbest event on the KFT,” he wrote. “Putting contest on s**t greens.”

The American’s sentiment was shared by tour caddie Mike Creed, while Sungjae Im’s looper weighed in, too.

“Sums up how s**t the course is,” Creed posted on X. Willy Wilcox added: “A -9 cut is bananas.”

Fans, meanwhile, were split. The birdie-fest offered entertainment on tap, but some argued it simply isn’t fit for purpose.

“If -8 misses the cut, the course is not suitable for the level of competition,” one user said, while another posted: “It’s ridiculous. -9 to make the cut? Absolutely ridiculous.”

At the halfway stage, 24-year-old Johnny Keefer led the way on 18-under-par, thanks to remarkable rounds of 63 and 61.

A five-under 66 kept him at the top of the pile heading into today’s final round, with the winning score expected to pass a whopping 30-under-par.

The par 71 course currently boasts just four holes playing over par and produced similarly low scores 12 months ago, when Tim Wilding won.

He lifted the title on –31 after a final round 63.

The Swede’s effort remains the lowest 72-hole score on the Korn Ferry Tour, while that record belongs to Hideki Matsuyama (-34, The Sentry 2025) on the PGA Tour.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.