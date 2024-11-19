Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A DP World Tour pro has slammed Sergio Garcia over his return to the circuit.

bunkered revealed yesterday that the Spaniard has re-applied for DP World Tour membership and paid outstanding fines.

Garcia resigned from the Tour last May but will now make a return in 2025 and revive his Ryder Cup hopes.

Meanwhile, eight other LIV stars have had their memberships reinstated for the new season, including Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

And one man that is clearly irked by the news is Adrien Saddier, who launched a scathing attack on Garcia and the Tour on X.

Of Garcia’s return, his fellow DP World Tour pro Romain Langasque wrote: “Best news of the day.”

That’s where Saddier vehemently disagrees.

“It hurts my ass to read that he is going to get his category 1 back after all the venom he has spat out,” he replied.

“I can understand,” Langasque noted. “But the tour needs legends like Sergio to survive in the future… and personally, finding myself pairing with him makes me happy.”

Saddier also took issue with the tour allowing LIV Golf players to return. “They don’t want to grow the game anymore,” he wrote.

While Rahm and Hatton have made appearances on the Wentworth-based circuit, Garcia hasn’t since 2022.

His last competitive appearance on the tour was at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in 2022.

The 16-time winner will be forced to serve suspensions before returning to action but has freed himself of over £1 million in fines.

And it means he will be available to make an 11th appearance in the Ryder Cup at next September’s match in New York.

A DP World Tour spokesperson told bunkered.co.uk: “Sergio Garcia submitted his application to return to membership of the DP World Tour for the 2025 season ahead of the deadline on Sunday November 17.”

