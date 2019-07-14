Pro calls for PGA Tour to allow use of marijuana

Robert Garrigus makes his return from a three-month suspension this week – and he’s wasted no time in calling out the PGA Tour for its drugs policy.

Garrigus, 41, plays in the 3M Open this week, his first start on the game’s most lucrative circuit since failing a drug test for having elevated tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) levels in March.

He believes the time has come for the tour to reconsider its position on marijuana, which he says he was prescribed to treat ongoing pain in his knee and back.



• Poulter hilariously trolls the USA... again!

• BLOG - In defence of Matt Wallace

"I wasn't trying to degrade the PGA Tour in any way, my fellow professionals in any way,” Garrigus told the Golf Channel. “I don't cheat the game. I understand HGH [human growth hormone], anything you are trying to do to cheat the game you should be suspended for 100%. Everything else should be a discussion."



• Another two young Scots seal Open spots



Garrigus is now lobbying to have marijuana removed from the tour's list of banned substances and intends to meet with the commissioner Jay Monahan at next week’s John Deere Classic.



• Irish Open bigger than Rory, says McGinley

• Open champ to pocket record prize money

Garrigus, who owns a marijuana farm in Washington state, where recreational use of pot is legal, added: "If you have some sort of pain and CBD or THC may help that, and you feel like it can help you and be prescribed by a doctor, then what are we doing?

"If you are doing marijuana then we should be testing for alcohol, too. If you can buy it in a store, then why are we testing for it? That's my opinion."

• Darren Clarke hit with most bizarre penalty ever



Your thoughts...

Do you agree with Robert Garrigus that marijuana should be removed from the PGA Tour's banned substance list? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

