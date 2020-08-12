search
HomeGolf NewsPro DISQUALIFIED from US PGA for signing wrong score

Golf News

Pro DISQUALIFIED from US PGA for signing wrong score

By Michael McEwan07 August, 2020
US PGA Championship US PGA Major Championships TPC Harding Park Cameron Tringale Disqualification Tour News
Cameron Tringale Story

When you're a tour pro, there's never a good week to sign for an incorrect score. But doing it during a major? That's just brutal, as Cameron Tringale is discovering today.

The 32-year-old American is out of this week's US PGA Championship after making a scorecard error following his second round at TPC Harding Park. 

According to a PGA of America statement, Tringale signed for a score lower than actually scored on the eighth. 

After his scorecard was officially certified, he then left the scoring area, but later returned to notify officials of his mistake. He was subsequently disqualified in line with Rule 3.3(b)3.

• Bob Mac bounces back to make US PGA cut

• Emergency services tackle fire at Wentworth

• DeChambeau breaks driver in US PGA first round

The error could prove costly. He had recorded a 68 in the second round to lie one-over for the championship, one shot outside the projected cut at the time of writing.

LISTEN TO EPISODE 1 OF THE BUNKERED PODCAST

However, with the wind beginning to pick up and conditions toughening at the San Francisco course this afternoon, it's quite possible that it could drift to one-over - which would have let Tringale in. 

• The prize money at the US PGA will blow your mind

• Bryson "has a lot to learn" says ex PGA champ

This week was Tringale's 11th career start in a major. His best finish to date is a tie for 38th in the 2015 Masters. 

He is currently 78th on the FedEx Cup standings this season and 176th on

