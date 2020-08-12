Pro DISQUALIFIED from US PGA for signing wrong score

When you're a tour pro, there's never a good week to sign for an incorrect score. But doing it during a major? That's just brutal, as Cameron Tringale is discovering today.

The 32-year-old American is out of this week's US PGA Championship after making a scorecard error following his second round at TPC Harding Park.

According to a PGA of America statement, Tringale signed for a score lower than actually scored on the eighth.

After his scorecard was officially certified, he then left the scoring area, but later returned to notify officials of his mistake. He was subsequently disqualified in line with Rule 3.3(b)3.

The error could prove costly. He had recorded a 68 in the second round to lie one-over for the championship, one shot outside the projected cut at the time of writing.

However, with the wind beginning to pick up and conditions toughening at the San Francisco course this afternoon, it's quite possible that it could drift to one-over - which would have let Tringale in.

This week was Tringale's 11th career start in a major. His best finish to date is a tie for 38th in the 2015 Masters.

