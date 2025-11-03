Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Felix Mory was one of the 20 players who successfully earned a DP World Tour card at the HotelPlanner Tour’s season finale on Sunday, but it was not without drama.

Mory competed in the Rolex Grand Final in Mallorca, and ended the week in sixth after shooting a two-under-par 70 in his final round on Sunday.

This ensured the Frenchman ended the campaign 12th in the Road to Mallorca standings, which proved enough to bank one of the 20 DP World Tour cards on offer.

He could well have been a shot worse off in his final round though, after Mory was issued a slow play penalty on the par-three 17th down the stretch.

This saw the French star make a four on the scorecard, before he went on to make yet another bogey on the 18th hole, ensuring he completed his tournament with a one-under 71.

Soon after though Mory’s final day score was changed to 70, taking his tournament tally to 10-under for the week.

This came after the 30-year-old appealed the penalty against him on the 17th, with tournament officials ruling in favour of the two-time HotelPlanner Tour winner.

Even with the slow play penalty, Mory’s DP World Tour card would have been secured, however the overturning of the decision ensured he finished solo sixth instead of in a share.

The Frenchman joined James Morrison in earning a spot at the top level of European golf for 2026.

Morrison earned his DP World Tour card back at the first time of asking, ending the year sixth in the Road to Mallorca Order of Merit after winning the Grand Final in Spain.

It was an emotional win for Morrison, who did so with his 13-year-old son Finley on the bag.

The world No. 384 had even admitted that he expected his outing at the season finale to be his last start as a professional, but victory appears to have changed things.

“When I said this was going to be my last event, it really was going to be, 100 percent. This has completely messed that up,” Morrison said.

“I’m glad it’s over with. I played nicely all week. Didn’t play as well today but managed my emotions and dug into my memory bank with my wins on the DP World Tour.

“The wind blowing really helped me today because I knew, the harder it got, the more it would play into my hands a little bit. I knew if I could keep ticking along, I could get away from the field a bit.

“I stayed calm and stayed with it. I couldn’t feel my arms on my swing at the last, it went so far right, but I couldn’t care less. A win is a win.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.