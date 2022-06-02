Pro golfer banned for Nazi salute at football match

A professional golfer has pleaded guilty to making Nazi salutes to away fans during a football match earlier this season.

Daniel Garner admitted making the gestures towards supporters of Rapid Vienna when the Austrian side played West Ham United in a Europa League match at the London Stadium on September 30, 2021.

Appearing before magistrates in Stratford, the 26-year-old was fined £166 for the incident and issued with a banning order that will prevent him from attending matches in England and Wales for three years.

Nosheen Hussain from the Crown Prosecution Service called Garner's conduct "insulting and inciteful".

"Football fans from any country should never have to tolerate abusive behaviour," added Hussain.



"The prosecution case included CCTV footage which clearly showed Garner making offensive Nazi salutes toward Austrian fans. During police interview, he claimed to be intoxicated but this is no excuse for such vile behaviour.

“The CPS will always aim to prosecute those who seek to cause harassment.”

Garner, from Hornchuch in east London, cannot attend any England matches and will be required to hand his passport over to the police when the national team plays abroad.