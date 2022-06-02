search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPro golfer banned for Nazi salute at football match

Golf News

Pro golfer banned for Nazi salute at football match

By bunkered.co.uk30 May, 2022
Daniel Garner football crown prosecution service Golf in England pga grassroots golf
West Ham United Stadium

A professional golfer has pleaded guilty to making Nazi salutes to away fans during a football match earlier this season.

Daniel Garner admitted making the gestures towards supporters of Rapid Vienna when the Austrian side played West Ham United in a Europa League match at the London Stadium on September 30, 2021.

Appearing before magistrates in Stratford, the 26-year-old was fined £166 for the incident and issued with a banning order that will prevent him from attending matches in England and Wales for three years.

Nosheen Hussain from the Crown Prosecution Service called Garner's conduct "insulting and inciteful".

• Montgomerie wades into Mickelson controversy

• LPGA star "considered crashing car"

"Football fans from any country should never have to tolerate abusive behaviour," added Hussain.

"The prosecution case included CCTV footage which clearly showed Garner making offensive Nazi salutes toward Austrian fans. During police interview, he claimed to be intoxicated but this is no excuse for such vile behaviour.

“The CPS will always aim to prosecute those who seek to cause harassment.”

Garner, from Hornchuch in east London, cannot attend any England matches and will be required to hand his passport over to the police when the national team plays abroad.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - football

Related Articles - Golf in England

Related Articles - pga

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour promises to punish LIV Golf rebels
Rory McIlroy takes pop at LIV Golf Series field
PGA Tour winner Bart Bryant killed in car accident
CONFIRMED: Players announced for first LIV Golf Series event
Matt Fitzpatrick rules out LIV Series switch... for now

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
play button
Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
play button
Increase your shoulder turn and improve your golf
Callaway
See all videos right arrow