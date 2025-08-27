Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Prepare to read one of the most remarkable golf stories of the year. The 21-year-old Jeffrey Guan is set to return to the professional game this week.

Guan, a rising star who won the 2022 Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, was playing in a pro-am last year when he was struck by a ball and airlifted to hospital.

The Australian underwent multiple surgeries that, ultimately, were unable to reverse the loss of vision in his left eye.

But 11 months later, Guan is about to line up in the Northern Territory PGA Championship on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, his first competitive start since.

“I’m definitely excited for this week,” he told Evin Priest of Australian Golf Digest. “I’ve been practising quite hard with my dad.

“I’m coming here with no expectations, though, and I think I’m just going to play and see where my game’s at; see whether my tournament golf spirit comes back or not.

“I’m really excited, and the game is feeling pretty good.”

Since the accident, Guan has had to re-learn how to write, drive a car and, of course, play golf again.

Meanwhile, the former Junior Presidents Cup star struggled with depth perception and admitted he could barely pick up a water bottle during his time in hospital.

It even prompted him to consider becoming a professional gamer, albeit golf was back on his radar pretty quickly.

“Coming back from that 12-month process and escalating slowly, to driving in a car and then slowly chipping and putting was probably the hardest process,” Guan said.

“Within those months, I couldn’t do anything and, mentally, I wasn’t feeling too great.

“Off the golf course, I’m a heavy gamer, so as soon as I was able to use technology, I was fixated on it before golf came back into my life.

“I was playing different games and honestly thought I had a different aspiration: [becoming] one of the top 100 gamers in the world. I moved on from that after I picked up a golf club again.”

His return was helped by the PGA Tour of Australasia, which granted him a medical exemption to have full status this season.

And Guan has been buoyed by motivation from fellow Australians Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee.

“There’s been golfers and even [people on social media I haven’t met] who have gone through the same incident and it’s really helpful,” Guan added.

“Min Woo and Adam have reached out. Adam has got such great character; he’s such a role model. His message was along the lines of, ‘Get well, I hope you recover soon, and want to see you smashing it back out there on tour.’”

