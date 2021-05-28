search
Pro hit with slow play penalty at US PGA

Golf News

Pro hit with slow play penalty at US PGA

By Michael McEwan20 May, 2021
John Catlin US PGA Championship Kiawah Island Major Championships Slow play Rules of Golf
Kiawah Clock

John Catlin is unlikely to forget his first-ever round in a major championship - but for all the wrong reasons.

The American has become the first player in over seven years to be hit with a penalty for slow play at a men's major championship.

He was assessed a one-shot penalty for a breach of the 'Pace of Play Policy' in the opening round of the US PGA.

• Laird in contention despite sloppy finish

• Bob Mac down but not out after Round 1

The world No.80's first bad time was clocked on the par-5 16th - his seventh - where he took 74 seconds to play his second shot and received a warning from the rules committee. 

John Catlin

He received his second bad time on the par-4 3rd hole - his 12th - where the Californian took 63 seconds, again for his second shot.

As a result, he received a one-stroke penalty, turning his par into a bogey.

• US PGA 2021: Round 2 tee times

• Former major champ withdraws from US PGA

It is the first slow play penalty dished out at a men's major since 14-year-old Guan Tianlang was docked a stroke during the 2013 Masters.

Three-time European Tour winner Catlin ultimately signed for a three-over 75.

Golf News

EXCLUSIVE Rising star Garrick Higgo “delighted” with first major start
Phil Mickelson has BRILLIANT response to poor Colonial start
Scots golfers to play 100 holes in a day for charity
Tiger Woods gives first interview following horror crash
6 big takeaways from Bryson DeChambeau’s ‘Week On Tour’ video

