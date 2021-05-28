Pro hit with slow play penalty at US PGA

John Catlin is unlikely to forget his first-ever round in a major championship - but for all the wrong reasons.

The American has become the first player in over seven years to be hit with a penalty for slow play at a men's major championship.

He was assessed a one-shot penalty for a breach of the 'Pace of Play Policy' in the opening round of the US PGA.

The world No.80's first bad time was clocked on the par-5 16th - his seventh - where he took 74 seconds to play his second shot and received a warning from the rules committee.

He received his second bad time on the par-4 3rd hole - his 12th - where the Californian took 63 seconds, again for his second shot.

As a result, he received a one-stroke penalty, turning his par into a bogey.

It is the first slow play penalty dished out at a men's major since 14-year-old Guan Tianlang was docked a stroke during the 2013 Masters.

Three-time European Tour winner Catlin ultimately signed for a three-over 75.

