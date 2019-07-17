Pro hits out at Scottish Open venue on Twitter

The Scottish Open will be going back to The Renaissance next year but, if his tweet today is anything to go by, Edoardo Molinari won't be.

Former Ryder Cup star Molinari had a solid week on East Lothian, carding rounds of 63-69-69-70 to finish the tournament on 13-under-par.

However, in a week of spectacularly low scoring, that added up to no better than a tie for 34th - and, afterwards, the Italian's frustrations bubbled over in pretty scathing style on social media.

Another solid week, but I am not too competitive at the moment on such an easy golf course where all that matters is hitting it 300+ off the tee and then make putts. No strategy involved and no penalties for missing fairways! Looking forward to some well deserved holidays! — Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) July 14, 2019

A few Twitter users were quick to pull him up for his comments but the 38-year-old - the older brother of current Open champion Francesco Molinari - was having none of it.

Saying it’s easy it is not disrespectful at all. Can’t argue with the scoring. — Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) July 14, 2019

Agree! Still I don’t like playing a course where -15 isn’t even close to finishing top 10. Am I still entitled to an opinion? — Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) July 14, 2019

The tournament was won by Austria's Bernd Wiesberger, who beat Frenchman Benjamin Hebert at the third hole of a sudden-death play-off after the pair had tied on 22-under-par.

The win is the sixth of Wiesberger's European Tour career and his second of the season, vaulting him to the top of the Race To Dubai standings.

