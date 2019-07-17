search
Pro hits out at Scottish Open venue on Twitter

Pro hits out at Scottish Open venue on Twitter

By Michael McEwan14 July, 2019
Edoardo Molinari Scottish Open The Renaissance Club East Lothian Twitter European Tour
Scottish Open Flag

The Scottish Open will be going back to The Renaissance next year but, if his tweet today is anything to go by, Edoardo Molinari won't be.

Former Ryder Cup star Molinari had a solid week on East Lothian, carding rounds of 63-69-69-70 to finish the tournament on 13-under-par. 

However, in a week of spectacularly low scoring, that added up to no better than a tie for 34th - and, afterwards, the Italian's frustrations bubbled over in pretty scathing style on social media. 

• Tour pro rages at caddie in Twitter rant

• Oban to Open - Bob Mac's incredible story

A few Twitter users were quick to pull him up for his comments but the 38-year-old - the older brother of current Open champion Francesco Molinari - was having none of it.

The tournament was won by Austria's Bernd Wiesberger, who beat Frenchman Benjamin Hebert at the third hole of a sudden-death play-off after the pair had tied on 22-under-par. 

The win is the sixth of Wiesberger's European Tour career and his second of the season, vaulting him to the top of the Race To Dubai standings.

• The difference between Scottish and US golf fans summed up in one hilarious tweet

Edoardo Molinari's comments - your thoughts?

Do you agree with Edoardo Molinari's take on The Renaissance? Or do you see it a different way? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

