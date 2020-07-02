search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPro lashes out at 'Black Lives Matter' badges on Sky Sports Golf

Golf News

Pro lashes out at 'Black Lives Matter' badges on Sky Sports Golf

By bunkered.co.uk25 June, 2020
Gary Evans Black Lives Matter Sky Sports Golf golf on TV Staysure Tour Tour News
Blm

A Staysure Tour pro has hit out at presenters on Sky Sports Golf wearing badges in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, branding them "pathetic".

Gary Evans took to Twitter to vent his anger at the sight of Sarah Stirk and Wayne 'Radar' Riley wearing the badges on tonight's broadcast of the Travelers Championship.

"So I just turned on @SkySportsGolf and saw their presenters wearing a Black Lives Matter badge! I’m utterly disgusted," wrote the 51-year-old. "This is supposed to be a golf channel, not a political station! Are you trying to be trendy or something? You’re pathetic, all of you!"

• Rory calls second PGA Tour shutdown talk "silly"

• Ryder Cup star blasts world rankings restart

• Major champ WDs from Travelers Championship

He doubled-down in a follow-up tweet, saying: "We’ve all spent the last few weeks watching the dregs of society rioting, looting and physically attacking the police for no reason. 

"I’m sick to death of the media and their portrayal of what’s going on. People should take a lead out of Serena Williams book. She is class!"

The Black Lives Matter badges have been worn across Sky Sports channels since the broadcast of live sport resumed in the UK a fortnight ago. 

The movement has gained significant global momentum and support since the killing of black American George Floyd by a white policeman in the United States last month. 

Evans subsequently tweeted: "To be VERY CLEAR - Racism of all kinds is dispicable [sic] (and I (like the majority of normal people) are sick to death of the press stirring the pot. My heroes are Ali, Woods and Jordan. For me, they epitomise what it is to come from nothing and make something of yourself.

• Westwood responds to Rory's criticism

• US broadcaster calls for Masters to be re-named

"If Ali, Woods and Jordan has been from another ethnic background, they’d still be my favourite sporting heroes of all time. If you’re ignorant enough to judge a person by their skin colour, then you’ll never be someone I can listen to or respect ever. End of story."

Evans has never been one to mince his words on social media. 

He has previously criticised Eddie Pepperell and Tyrrell Hatton, as well as Lucas Herbert and Matt Kuchar

Last summer, he blasted the behaviour of a local caddie he had on his bag during the European Tour Destinations Senior Classic at the PGA Catalunya Resort in Spain.

Evans would have played on the Staysure Tour this season. However, it was announced last week that the entire over-50s' schedule has been scrapped this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Gary Evans

Related Articles - Black Lives Matter

Related Articles - Sky Sports Golf

Related Articles - golf on TV

Related Articles - Staysure Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTERS (2020)
Scotty Cameron
play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Arrange your next round with ArrangeARound.com
Video reveals STUNNING new clubhouse for Glasgow Golf Club
Bryson DeChambeau in angry confrontation with cameraman
WATCH - This is the worst drive you'll ever see a pro hit
Paul Lawrie: The benevolent pro who keeps on giving

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow