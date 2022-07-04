Pro leaps to defence of DP World Tour over LIV Golf

Golf’s ongoing power struggle between the established tours and LIV Golf has divided the sport.

The DP World Tour has faced criticism for joining and then strengthening a “strategic alliance” with the PGA Tour – including from high-profile caddie Ian Finnis, who carries for Tommy Fleetwood.

However, the tour also has its fair share of supporters. French pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera is among the most vocal.

The 37-year-old took part in a Q&A on Twitter on Sunday evening where he answered questions about the current state of the battle between the main tours and the Saudi-backed circuit.

Replying to a number of users, Lorenzo-Vera accused LIV Golf of “trying to kill” the DP World and PGA tours.

He defended the partnership between the tours, claiming: “The DP World Tour is planning long-term.”

He added he was “trying to protect the organisation that helped me have a fantastic living for the last 15 years”.

Ok , if you guys have any question about what I and some players think about the LIV and the guys playing it. I’m in ! — Mike Lorenzo-Vera (@MikeLorenzoVer1) July 3, 2022

Lorenzo-Vera is one of the most notable critics of the LIV Series, regularly calling out golfers for their decisions to switch to the rebel tour.

On Sunday he declared the players left behind are “so disappointed” in those who have jumped ship and added he would have “done even more” than the £100,000 and bans from co-sanctioned tournaments which were imposed.

Asked his opinion on older players who had joined taking a “payoff” and whether he could understand their decision, he replied: “Oh yes, me too. But in that case, just stay there. Just don’t come back.

“They play for someone that try to take the DP World Tour down. I believe they’re not welcome back.”

Lorenzo-Vera, who has seven professional wins to his name, reserved particular criticism for Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter, one of the first players to make the switch.

“I thought he loved more the European Team than the money. I was wrong,” he wrote.

Last week DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley slammed “inaccuracies” in a letter from 16 LIV golfers threatening legal action against the circuit unless it withdrew its punishments.