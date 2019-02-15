search
HomeGolf NewsPro makes 17 on a par-4 in Web.com Tour event

Golf News

Pro makes 17 on a par-4 in Web.com Tour event

By bunkered.co.uk15 February, 2019
Ben DeArmond Web.com Tour LECOM Suncoast Classic Florida Lakewood National Golf Club
Scorecard

There's no hiding place in professional golf, is there?

Florida PGA pro Ben DeArmond found this out during the opening round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic when he put six balls into the water on a par-4.

Playing on a sponsor's exemption, the pro negotiated the opening hole at Lakewood National Golf Club with the bogey but disaster soon struck on the tough 491-yard second hole, which had water on the right and out of bounds on the left.

After carding his 13-over-par 17 on the hole, DeArmond then bogeyed four of the remaining seven holes on the front nine to go out in 18-over-par 54.

He did, however, have a considerably better back nine, with eight pars and one bogey seeing him come home in 37 for a 19-over-par 91 total. Speaking afterwards, the pro's attitude was first class.

"You just have to take it in stride, we’re having fun with it," he told Golf Channel. "I’m a head golf professional, so I know the sport is like this sometimes. 

"Golf is the hardest sport in the world. It is the hardest thing to do in the world, the most frustrating thing, but if you learn anything from me today, it’s don’t withdraw, don’t give up, have fun with it.

"It’s a game. Everybody has a bad day, a bad hole, even the worst hole of your life, so you have to move on. Watch out for me tomorrow.”

