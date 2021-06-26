search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPro misses cut at Women’s PGA after slow play penalty

Golf News

Pro misses cut at Women’s PGA after slow play penalty

By Michael McEwan26 June, 2021
maria fassi KPMG Women's PGA Championship women's golf LPGA Slow play Rules of Golf
Maria Fassi

Maria Fassi has blasted rules officials after she was hit with two-stroke penalty for slow play at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – and ended up missing the cut by a shot.

Playing in the second round of the third women’s major of the year, Mexican ace Fassi had just birdied the par-18th – her ninth of the day – when she was informed that she had breached Rule 5.6 whilst being timed by a member of the Rules Committee.

The 23-year-old Mexican, playing in the tournament on a sponsor’s invite, took 50 seconds to play her second shot, 20 more than allowed. According to reports, she was in tears as she played the first, her tenth.

• Report: Pros "may boycott" Open Championship

• McIlroy confirmed to play Scottish Open

• Darren Clarke launches CBD range

After carding a 77 to finish three-over, a furious Fassi hit out at what she called a ‘pretty frustrating’ decision.

“One of the players in our group was pretty slow,” she said. “I'm not going to be pointing fingers. I did go over time, and I guess that's the penalty. It's also common sense, in my opinion.

“I'm not a slow player. I went for it in two. It's not an easy decision. There's a lot going on. The wind was changing. I was in between clubs. It wasn't a stock number that was a no-brainer. So I did take more time on the second shot, but I told the rules official that there has to be some common sense that I don't think existed on this occasion.”

Fassi added that she tried to contest the decision before signing her scorecard.

• Stewart wins on Get Back to Golf Tour

• Kang wants green books banned

“He just stayed in his idea. He was like, hey, you took 50 seconds on the second shot, which is 20 more than we're allowed to. He just kept saying that over and over again. So it was worthless honestly to keep arguing. The players in the group didn't say anything either.

“Every other LPGA player will tell you we know who the slow ones are. Everybody knows it, the rules officials know it, and I'm not one of them. I just don’t think I deserved it.

“I guess it's a lesson learned. It won't happen again, that's for sure.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - maria fassi

Related Articles - KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - LPGA

Related Articles - Slow play

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW TO WARM UP FOR A ROUND OF GOLF LIKE A TOUR PRO
David Law
play button
THESE TROLLEYS MAKE GOLF MORE FUN!
Stewart Golf
play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Golf punter becomes MILLIONAIRE with amazing bet
John Terry spotted at Scottish golf course
Paige Spiranac hits back at critical golf fan
Robert MacIntyre forced to withdraw from Irish Open
THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

A narrow stance for a better turn
Watch
play button
Increase your power
Watch
play button
Make your swing arc wider
Watch
play button
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
Watch
See all videos right arrow