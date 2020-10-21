Pro out of Scottish Championship with COVID-19

Jbe Kruger has been withdrawn from this week's inaugural Scottish Championship after testing positive for COVID-19.

The South African, 34, will play no part in the tournament at Fairmont St Andrews after an on-site test at the golf course revealed that he has the coronavirus.

In a statement, the European Tour said: "Kruger, who has not exhibited any symptoms, was tested upon his arrival at Fairmont St Andrews on Monday morning as part of the pre-tournament screening process.

"He will now remain in self-isolation for a minimum of ten days in accordance with mandatory Public Health Scotland and NHS Fife guidelines. During this period he will also receive the full support of the European Tour and its on-site medical team."

No other contacts were identified as part of the track and trace process other than Jbe’s caddie, his wife Denise, who will also be managed in accordance with Public Health guidelines.

Last week, world No.16 Tony Finau tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas.

He was the first player to test positive for COVID-19 on the PGA Tour since Sam Horsfield and Scottie Scheffler ahead of last month's US Open at Winged Foot.

