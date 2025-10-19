Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Naoyuki Kataoka, a 27-year-old professional golfer from Japan, has picked the ultimate time to win his first tour event in more than four years.

The world No.500 was without victory since the 2021 Japan Players Championship before claiming his native Japan Open Golf Championship on Sunday.

Kataoka defeated compatriot Satoshi Hara on the first playoff hole with a par and bagged just under $300,000 in the process.

But the biggest coup was earning a spot in next year’s Masters and Open Championship, where he’ll make his debut in each event. Augusta National will welcome a limited field for the first major of the men’s season in April before Royal Birkdale, in Southport, hosts the 154th Open.

It comes as the Japan Open is one of a handful of national opens which award the winner with a place in the two major championships.

The R&A and Augusta National GC announced the huge update to the exemption criteria in August, which also benefitted Englishman Marco Penge at last week’s Open de Espana.

And, understandably, Kataoka could hardly contain his emotions after sealing victory at the Nikko Club, north of Tokyo.

“It’s really a dream come true for me. I’m really happy to be able to play in the Masters and The Open.” said the 27-year-old, whose victory was only his second on the domestic Japanese tour.

“I’ll work as hard as I can, prepare by April, and do my best to be able to compete.”

Kataoka, who now has two wins on the domestic Japan Golf Tour, continued: “I felt a really strong sense of accomplishment as I finally won again after enduring so many near misses during those barren four years.”

The Hong Kong Open, which will conclude on November 2, is the next event in the qualifying series. A total of 31 LIV golfers have committed to the event on the Asian Tour.

Meanwhile, you can click here to view the full 2026 Masters field as it stands.

