Pro roasts PGA Tour over “golden man” graphic

This year’s Players Championship has seen TV appearances from a graphic depicting a golden man, the event’s symbol.

It has recreated moments from the tournament’s history, including Tiger Woods’ famous “better than most” putt on the 17th green on the way to victory in 2001.

However, it seems not everyone is a fan of the content, which has appeared on the PGA Tour’s official channels.

• Tyrrell Hatton's X-rated rant at missed putt



South African pro Dylan Frittelli clearly wasn’t keen, and commented on the video the tour posted of the golden man recreating Woods’ putt.

"Why are we spending money on this? Someone needs to answer to this terrible decision,” Frittelli said on Instagram.

• WATCH: Matthew Wolff throws club in water



The 31-year-old is known for being forthright with his views, particularly on social media.

Earlier this year he caused a stir when he branded the tour’s Player Impact Program “pre-ordained”.

