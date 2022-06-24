Pro spotted wearing LIV gear at US Open

Some golfers are known for their bold clothing choices – but this might just be the boldest of them all.

In practice ahead of the US Open, US Amateur champion James Piot opted to wear clothing carrying the branding of LIV Golf.

TheShotgunStart on Twitter spotted his attire, which also featured his initials and will likely raise eyebrows at the Country Club.

Piot was one of the 48 golfers who featured in the breakaway series’ opener in Hemel Hempstead earlier this month, having recently turned professional.

However, any hopes he has of competing on the PGA Tour could already be in jeopardy after the circuit banned all LIV players from its events.

The US Open is Piot’s second major appearance, and his first as a professional. He turned out at the Masters earlier this year, but missed the cut – as he has done on all five of his PGA Tour starts so far.

He has been drawn alongside Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa, both vocal opponents of the Saudi-backed LIV venture.