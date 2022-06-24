search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPro spotted wearing LIV gear at US Open

Golf News

Pro spotted wearing LIV gear at US Open

By Jamie Hall15 June, 2022
James Piot LIV Golf LIV Series US Open PGA Tour
James Piot Liv Jumper Us Open

Some golfers are known for their bold clothing choices – but this might just be the boldest of them all.

In practice ahead of the US Open, US Amateur champion James Piot opted to wear clothing carrying the branding of LIV Golf.

TheShotgunStart on Twitter spotted his attire, which also featured his initials and will likely raise eyebrows at the Country Club.

• 5 big names missing from US Open

• US Open to get HUGE purse increase

Piot was one of the 48 golfers who featured in the breakaway series’ opener in Hemel Hempstead earlier this month, having recently turned professional.

However, any hopes he has of competing on the PGA Tour could already be in jeopardy after the circuit banned all LIV players from its events.

US Open: Round 1 tee times in full

• 7 US Open records which could fall

The US Open is Piot’s second major appearance, and his first as a professional. He turned out at the Masters earlier this year, but missed the cut – as he has done on all five of his PGA Tour starts so far.

He has been drawn alongside Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa, both vocal opponents of the Saudi-backed LIV venture.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - LIV Series

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

DP World Tour pro blasts "petty and childish" LIV sanctions
DP World Tour announces sanctions for LIV rebels
The 150th Open: A hole by hole guide to the Old Course, St Andrews
10 good reasons to buy the new issue of bunkered
Paige Spiranac brands Phil Mickelson “fake”

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow