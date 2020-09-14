Pro WDs from US Open after positive COVID test

A matter of weeks after finishing in a tie for fourth at the US PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler is OUT of this week’s US Open after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 24-year-old is asymptomatic and safe at home but, per protocols, has withdrawn from the second major of this rescheduled season.

“We are sorry to lose a member of the USGA family in this year’s US Open field,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, Championships. “Scottie has had a phenomenal rookie season and we look forward to welcoming him back to the US Open Championship for many years to come.”

Scheffler, an All-American at the University of Texas who has played in three US Opens and was the low amateur when he tied for 27th in 2017 at Erin Hills, is replaced in the field by Branden Grace, the first alternate as determined by the Official World Golf Ranking as of Augugst 23, 2020.

Scheffler posted seven top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour in the 2019-20 season. In addition to tying for fourth in the US PGA at TPC Harding Park, he also finished fifth in the Tour Championship.

Grace, meantime, will play in his eighth US Open. He has posted two previous top-five finishes, including a tie for fourth in 2015 at Chambers Bay and a tie for fifth in 2016 at Oakmont Country Club.

The South African has won nine European Tour events and the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage in 2016. He shot a 62 in the third round of the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, setting a record for the lowest round in a major championship.