Pro wins just weeks after "prostitution" arrest

Pro wins just weeks after "prostitution" arrest

By Michael McEwan16 January, 2020
Tommy Gainey PGA Tour Korn Ferry Tour Bahamas Great Exuma Classic John Oda Dylan Wu Arrest Prostitution
Tommy Gainey

It's fair to say that 2020 has started better than 2019 finished for Tommy Gainey.

The 44-year-old, who has made 200 PGA Tour appearances, won the opening event of the Korn Ferry Tour season... just 35 days after being arrested in a prostitution sting in Florida.

Gainey carded a three-under 69, closing with three straight birdies, to win The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic by four shots from John Oda and Dylan Wu.

• DeChambeau reignites Koepka feud

• Ex EPL footballer training to become golf coach

It was a first victory since 2012 for the man nicknamed 'Two Gloves' and a timely boost after he was one of 124 busted in an undercover investigation in Polk County, Florida, dubbed ‘Operation Santa’s Naughty List’.

WATCH - CALLAWAY MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH

Gainey was arrested for soliciting a prostitute and was reportedly caught via online advertisements. He was booked on December 8 and was released on December 9 after posting bail.

• Sergio out to make amends in Saudi

• Injury set-back for Robert MacIntyre

He was believed to travelling to Korn Ferry Qualifying School at the time of the incident.

After his win, Gainey said: "With the injuries that I've been through, the other troubles that I've had, I'm very lucky and very blessed. This means everything."

