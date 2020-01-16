Pro wins just weeks after "prostitution" arrest

It's fair to say that 2020 has started better than 2019 finished for Tommy Gainey.



The 44-year-old, who has made 200 PGA Tour appearances, won the opening event of the Korn Ferry Tour season... just 35 days after being arrested in a prostitution sting in Florida.



Gainey carded a three-under 69, closing with three straight birdies, to win The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic by four shots from John Oda and Dylan Wu.

It was a first victory since 2012 for the man nicknamed 'Two Gloves' and a timely boost after he was one of 124 busted in an undercover investigation in Polk County, Florida, dubbed ‘Operation Santa’s Naughty List’.

Gainey was arrested for soliciting a prostitute and was reportedly caught via online advertisements. He was booked on December 8 and was released on December 9 after posting bail.

He was believed to travelling to Korn Ferry Qualifying School at the time of the incident.



After his win, Gainey said: "With the injuries that I've been through, the other troubles that I've had, I'm very lucky and very blessed. This means everything."

