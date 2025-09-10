Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
Silverado Resort’s North Course will host the Procore Championship this week, where $6 million in total prize money will be available.
The winner of the first FedEx Cup Fall event will bank just over $1 million, while the runner-up will receive $654,000 for their week’s work.
Of course, all eyes are on the ten US Ryder Cup players, who are warming up together for the biennial contest at Bethpage Black later this month. It means this week’s event is set to welcome the strongest ever field.
Captain Keegan Bradley isn’t in the lineup; however, he is at the venue to keep a keen eye on his squad. Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau are the only two of his men not teeing it up.
The Procore Championship, meanwhile, is a relatively new event, first played in 2007 and won by Canadian Mike Weir. More recent winners have included Max Homa – in 2021 and 2022 – and Sahith Theegala in 2023.
Despite being the same total as last year, when Patton Kizzire, lifted the title, the Procore Championship prize money is significantly less than in previous years.
Theegala banked a tournament-high of $1,512,000 for his victory, which was part of a $8.4 million purse.
Here is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Procore Championship…
• Two US stars missing from Ryder Cup warm-up event
• BMW PGA Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full
Procore Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full
WINNER: $1,080,000
2. $654,000
3. $414,000
4. $294,000
5. $246,000
6. $217,500
7. $202,500
8. $187,500
9. $175,500
10. $163,500
11. $151,500
12. $139,500
13. $127,500
14. $115,500
15. $109,500
16. $103,500
17. $97,500
18. $91,500
19. $85,500
20. $79,500
21. $73,500
22. $67,500
23. $62,700
24. $57,900
25. $53,100
• Snubbed LIV golfer claims he won’t watch Ryder Cup
• Martin Kaymer opens up on Ryder Cup captaincy ‘dream’
26. $48,300
27. $46,500
28. $44,700
29. $42,900
30. $41,100
31. $39,300
32. $37,500
33. $35,700
34. $34,200
35. $32,700
36. $31,200
37. $29,700
38. $28,500
39. $27,300
40. $26,100
41. $24,900
42. $23,700
43. $22,500
44. $21,300
45. $20,100
46. $18,900
47. $17,700
48. $16,740
49. $15,900
50. $15,420
ALL ABOUT THE RYDER CUP
Quiz: Name every Continental European who has played in the Ryder Cup
What are the largest winning margins in Ryder Cup history?
What is the “envelope rule” at the Ryder Cup?
What are the future Ryder Cup venues?
The Ryder Cup stars you had completely forgotten about
Who are the best (and worst) Ryder Cup captain’s picks of all time?
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses