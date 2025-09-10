Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Silverado Resort’s North Course will host the Procore Championship this week, where $6 million in total prize money will be available.

The winner of the first FedEx Cup Fall event will bank just over $1 million, while the runner-up will receive $654,000 for their week’s work.

Of course, all eyes are on the ten US Ryder Cup players, who are warming up together for the biennial contest at Bethpage Black later this month. It means this week’s event is set to welcome the strongest ever field.

Captain Keegan Bradley isn’t in the lineup; however, he is at the venue to keep a keen eye on his squad. Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau are the only two of his men not teeing it up.

The Procore Championship, meanwhile, is a relatively new event, first played in 2007 and won by Canadian Mike Weir. More recent winners have included Max Homa – in 2021 and 2022 – and Sahith Theegala in 2023.

Despite being the same total as last year, when Patton Kizzire, lifted the title, the Procore Championship prize money is significantly less than in previous years.

Theegala banked a tournament-high of $1,512,000 for his victory, which was part of a $8.4 million purse.

Here is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Procore Championship…

Procore Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full

WINNER: $1,080,000

2. $654,000

3. $414,000

4. $294,000

5. $246,000

6. $217,500

7. $202,500

8. $187,500

9. $175,500

10. $163,500

11. $151,500

12. $139,500

13. $127,500

14. $115,500

15. $109,500

16. $103,500

17. $97,500

18. $91,500

19. $85,500

20. $79,500

21. $73,500

22. $67,500

23. $62,700

24. $57,900

25. $53,100

26. $48,300

27. $46,500

28. $44,700

29. $42,900

30. $41,100

31. $39,300

32. $37,500

33. $35,700

34. $34,200

35. $32,700

36. $31,200

37. $29,700

38. $28,500

39. $27,300

40. $26,100

41. $24,900

42. $23,700

43. $22,500

44. $21,300

45. $20,100

46. $18,900

47. $17,700

48. $16,740

49. $15,900

50. $15,420