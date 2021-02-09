Professional mind coach helps amateurs take their game up a gear

Golfers looking to improve their performance on the course can now benefit from the expertise of some of the country’s best coaches, including Nicola Ellwood, thanks to a unique initiative.



The Tour Experience, founded by Steve Brotherhood, gives golfers of all abilities access to professional golfers, caddies, coaches and physiotherapists to help take their game up a gear.

Master coach and master neuro linguistic programming practitioner Nicola Ellwood has joined The Tour Experience as its mind coach, to help golfers improve their mental performance on and off the course.

“Your mental state affects your physical ability and developing a sound mental performance routine provides you with a foundation from which to play your best and achieve the best possible outcomes,” said Ellwood.

“I help clients tap into the thoughts, focuses and mental habits of the elite. I help them by clearing out any unproductive thinking habits or feelings they experience during play and discover their high-performance play state – a mental and physiological state that enables their best play.”

Alongside coaching senior leaders and executives in business, Nicola has spent the last few years working with golfers at every level – amateur, elite amateur, national and international tour professionals – to help get their mind in sync with their body, overcome limits to performance, and enable their natural skill and technique to shine through.

“I’m really excited to have joined The Tour Experience, it felt like a very natural step,” added Ellwood. “Steve’s vision to provide the best possible coaching experience to the everyday golfer is inspiring and this team are at the top of their game, having played and coached internationally.

“As mind coach with The Tour Experience, I provide a series of packages, delivered both on and off the course, that are tailored to each individual’s needs.”