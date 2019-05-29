search
HomeGolf News'Pros look down on amateurs' says US Star

Golf News

‘Pros look down on amateurs’ says US Star

By Ryan Crombie29 May, 2019
Jennifer Kupcho, winner of the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur feels professionals have a poor attitude towards amateurs in the game.

Speaking at her press conference in the run up to the US Women’s Open championship, which gets underway this week, Jennifer Kupcho admitted that appearing as an amateur in a major tournament was an intimidating experience.

“I would say playing as an amateur is more intimidating than being a professional. The professionals tend to look down on amateurs,” said Kupcho.

The Coloradan is set to tee off as a pro for the first time on Thursday at Charlston CC. She turned pro following her victory at Augusta, but the fame that comes with that doesn’t appear to be fazing her.

“It’s been really fun. It was really exciting to see everyone following women’s golf and women’s amateur golf [at the Masters]. The amount of support that we got, direct messages texts, everything, it’s been tiring but a lot of fun.

“I played a practice round today with Brittany Lang and she was very nice, very welcoming.”

But Kupcho is far from getting carried away, keeping a level head and adding some perspective to her success so far.

“I can’t get burned out going so many weeks in a row. I would say really pacing myself is going to be the biggest thing. A lot of people say ‘make friends’, but with my class this year there’s six or seven of us out here so I think I already have that friendship piece taken care of.”

The US Women’s Open has received a boost as the final preparations get underway with the USGA announcing that the prize purse has increased, offering $1 million to the winner, making it the most lucrative event in women’s golf.

“It’s awesome to hear that. Obviously, I’m out here to make money. So I’m just going to go out there and play my game and see what happens.”

