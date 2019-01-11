Pros react to Padraig Harrington being named Ryder Cup captain

World No.1 Justin Rose has led the congratulations to Padraig Harrington, who has today been announced as the new European Ryder Cup captain.



Harrington 47, was unveiled as the successor to the mastermind of the ‘Pounding in Paris’, Thomas Bjorn, and will lead Europe into the 2020 match with the USA at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.



Within minutes of the news breaking, the Irishman’s fellow players were on social media tweeting their support for the new skipper.

Five-time Ryder Cup player Rose wrote:

Predecessor Bjorn also weighed in to wish Harrington all the best:

Congratulations @padraig_h

A man with all the experience both as a player and in the back room team!

An unbelievable individual career and highly respected by all.#goteameuropehttps://t.co/g2JU2dWPDa — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) January 8, 2019

Others were quick to join:

A most deserved appointment as Captain of @RyderCupEurope@padraig_h. Your attitude, experience as a player and Vice-Captain will serve you well indeed, also being a Major Champion. No doubt a fierce battle ahead on USA home frontier. Respect my friend. GP #RyderCup2020pic.twitter.com/e2RXM7Gkti — Gary Player (@garyplayer) January 8, 2019

Congrats to @padraig_h for been the new @rydercup captain for @RyderCupEurope ... looking forward to grow my game to the next level and have a chance to be on your team... why not? To dream is free... i am a dreamer... — Pablo Larrazabal (@plarrazabal) January 8, 2019

Brilliant appointment and all the best in the role @padraig_h 👍 https://t.co/MM5rhJ64oz — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) January 8, 2019

