Pros react to Padraig Harrington being named Ryder Cup captain

Golf News

Pros react to Padraig Harrington being named Ryder Cup captain

By bunkered.co.uk08 January, 2019
Harrington Twitter Reacts

World No.1 Justin Rose has led the congratulations to Padraig Harrington, who has today been announced as the new European Ryder Cup captain.

Harrington 47, was unveiled as the successor to the mastermind of the ‘Pounding in Paris’, Thomas Bjorn, and will lead Europe into the 2020 match with the USA at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

• Where will future editions of the Ryder Cup be played? Find out here...

• IN PICS - Padraig Harrington's Ryder Cup career

Within minutes of the news breaking, the Irishman’s fellow players were on social media tweeting their support for the new skipper.

Five-time Ryder Cup player Rose wrote:

Predecessor Bjorn also weighed in to wish Harrington all the best:

Others were quick to join:

Padraig Harrington, Ryder Cup captain - your thoughts

What do you think of Padraig Harrington's appointment as Europe's new Ryder Cup captain? Good move? Bad move? Share your thoughts in our Comments section below.

