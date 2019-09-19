Pros: Turn your old stock into cash!

Attention club professionals. Looking for quick cash for your unsold or second-hand stock? Look no further than Affordable Golf.



One of the UK’s leading online golf retailers, Affordable Golf was founded over 20 years ago and, in the past year, expanded its retail presence with the opening of its third store in central Scotland.

As well as all of the latest equipment, it is also a market-leader in buying and selling second-hand golf gear, and will buy your unwanted stock for cash.

And we’re not just talking about clubs. Affordable Golf will also give you money for old trolleys, bags and more.

They also pledge to match any quote, and can offer you a quick valuation by phone or email. They provide free collection from anywhere in the UK and will transfer your money straight into your account within 24 hours of receiving your clubs or equipment.

Alternatively, you can take your gear to any one of their three outlets – Glasgow, Hillington or East Kilbride – where they will give you an instant quote and pay you in cash.

If you happen to be in Central Scotland and within a 30-mile radius of one of their stores, they will even come to you and give you a quote.

They truly are the perfect solution for any club pro or golfer who wants to make money from their old gear.

Company director Mark Taylor revealed why the second-hand market is so important to Affordable Golf.



“When we first launched the company, we focused on selling second-hand equipment,” he said. “Initially, we started off by hosting weekend sales at hotels across the country. Now, we’re buying in thousands of golf clubs, trolleys and bags each and every month.

“We have never forgotten our roots and how we got started in the industry.

“Second-hand and unsold golf equipment is a big part of what we do. At any one time, we will carry between 6,000 and 7,000 second-hand golf clubs and have a dedicated team that works solely on this side of the business.”

He added: “We are very fair with what we offer and pride ourselves on excellent customer service. No other buyer out there will be able to beat our quotes. We have over 5,000 reviews on TrustPilot about our business so you can be rest assured that we do what we say and we do it well.

“We are hearing that more and more pros are finding hardware retail very difficult and we completely understand because it’s not an easy industry to be in. Compounding the issue is the fact that, even at slow times of the year, there are still bills to be paid and overheads to be covered. That’s where we feel we can help.

“Club pros have a limited market to sell to. We have no such problems, given our ever-expanding database throughout the UK and Europe. Therefore, we have many more avenues to sell to.”

The second-hand side of Affordable Golf’s business is also run by PGA professional David Stein. He is one of four PGA pros working across the company, so pros can be rest assured of dealing with somebody who completely understands and is sympathetic to their needs.

“Hopefully, this demonstrates that we’re working with the pros and are here to provide a service that can help them with real, hard cash when they need it most.”

If interested, contact pros@affordablegolf.co.uk or call 0330 094 5070.