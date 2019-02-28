Public inquiry begins into new Highlands course

An inquiry into an application to build a new championship golf course in the Scottish Highlands is underway.



American businessman Todd Warnock received permission to press ahead with building Coul Links near Dornoch in June last year.

However, that application was called-in by Scottish ministers in the wake of widespread environmental opposition. The World Commission on Protected Areas told the Scottish government that the decision to grant permission to developers was a ‘significant concern’.



• New Scottish course development inching closer

• New Fife course looks absolutely STUNNING!



That has resulted in a public inquiry, being held at the Carnegie Hall in Clashmore, and which is expected to last up to six weeks.

Speaking to bunkered.co.uk earlier this month, two-time Masters champion Ben Crenshaw, who has designed the course plans with business partner Bill Coore, expressed his hope that the project would finally be given the green light.

“We’re trying to be very patient and we understand the reasons that people have,” said Crenshaw. “It would be a wonderful thing for the Highlands of Scotland and we know it would be a boom to the economy up there. That would be nice for the area, no question, but we’re just trying to stay patient.



• Paul Casey laughs off caddie's blunder



• LPGA pro - Don't call me a cheat

“Myself and Bill are not very demanding. If the people there want a golf course, they’ll make it happen.”

It has been anticipated that Coul Links, if approved, could boost the local economy by £60million over ten years with the creation of 250 jobs, including 25 full-time employees on-site.