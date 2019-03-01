search
HomeGolf NewsPunter lumps crazy sum on Tiger to win Masters

Golf News

Punter lumps crazy sum on Tiger to win Masters

By Michael McEwan01 March, 2019
Tiger Woods

The phrase “more money than sense” has scarcely been more applicable than right here.

A punter in the US has gambled $10,000 on Tiger Woods to win next month’s Masters Tournament at odds of 12/1.

The unnamed individual placed the bet with The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook on Thursday. Should Woods win a fifth Green Jacket this year, the person in question stands to profit to tune of $120,000.

(Of course, should he not win, they’ll lose $10,000…)

• Scottish Open host venue sold for £4.5m

• R&A chief provides Turnberry Open update

Woods has a pretty damn impressive record at Augusta National.

In addition to his four wins, he has finished second twice, had five other top fives, and two other top tens.

In 21 starts, he has missed the cut only once – and that was back in 1996.

• Brooks Koepka refuses to be silenced

• Justin Thomas has 'aggressive' advice for ams

However, he has sat out of the year’s first major in three of the last five years and finished a distant 32nd last year. The most recent of his victories came in 2005.

So far in 2019, Woods has made three starts, finishing in the top 20 on each occasion.

His next scheduled appearance is next week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational – where he is an eight-time winner – followed by the Players Championship the week after.

