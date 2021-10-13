"Pure evil!" - Popular golf course vandalised in late night attack

Police

are appealing for information after a popular golf course in the

north-east of Scotland was targeted by vandals at the weekend.



Elgin Golf Club was set upon by thugs around midnight on Saturday night.

A vehicle, reckoned to be a pick-up truck, was driven in circles over the third green and tenth fairway.

In a post on Facebook, one of the club’s greenkeepers wrote: “They have driven most of the course but that’s where the main damage is.



“I followed the route this morning as I could still make it out in the dew. They seem to have made an effort to try and stay off the greens for the most part which is unusual in these cases.”

The vehicle was seen on the course around 11.55pm on Saturday night.

Social media users were quick to condemn the attack.

One wrote: “Someone out there knows who did this. They need to think carefully and do the right thing and contact the police.”

Another described it as a “dreadful act of deliberate vandalism”.

“Just pure evil,” added another.



A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Anyone with information that may assist the investigation should contact Elgin police station through 101, quoting the reference number 1373 of October 10.”

Founded in 1906, Elgin Golf Club is situated in the heart of Moray and Speyside. Its course is widely regarded as one of the finest inland tracks in the north of Scotland, providing players with a stern test of golf coupled with stunning views over Elgin and the Moray coast to the north, as well as the hills stretching to the distant Cairngorm Mountains to the south.



PHOTOS: Elgin Golf Club Greenkeepers Facebook page

