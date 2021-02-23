search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPureGym CEO blasted for branding golf "a rich people's sport"

Golf News

PureGym CEO blasted for branding golf "a rich people's sport"

By Michael McEwan23 February, 2021
Humphrey Cobbold PureGym Sky News Golf Clubs golf courses Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Humphrey Cobbold

The CEO of PureGym has come in for heavy criticism after dismissing golf as a “rich people’s sport".

Reacting to news that outdoor sports will be able to resume in England from March 29, Humphrey Cobbold implied that the news would have very little bearing on the majority of the population as he made the case for gyms, such as his, to be re-opened.

“It’s all very well to hear that tennis and golf will be re-opening at the end of the month but, let’s be honest, those are rich people’s sports,” Cobbold, a multi-millionaire Cambridge University graduate, told Sky News.

• Tiger provides update on Masters prospects

• Wie blasts Giuliani over "panties" joke

“Gyms are the preferred way that the average man or woman on the street gets out and gets their activity. Over ten million people do their exercise and activity this way and they are absolutely desperate to get back for the benefits of physical and mental wellbeing that gyms provide.”

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday laid out a roadmap for England’s exit from COVID-19 restrictions. Golf and other outdoor sports will be able to resume from March 29 at the earliest, with gyms required to wait a further fortnight until April 12 at the earliest.

• "I shut myself in my room for 30 hours" - Koepka

Suffice to say, Cobbold’s comments were not well received by golfers on social media, with leading caddies Craig Connelly and Mark Fulcher – loopers for Martin Kaymer and Francesco Molinari respectively – amongst those to criticise him.

Many others chimed in, too…

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf Clubs

Related Articles - golf courses

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Niall Horan and Modest! Golf throw weight behind innovative new tour event
Tiger Crash: Woods will not face criminal charges
Royal Aberdeen to host Scottish Seniors
Annika: I'm just glad that he's alive
Tiger Woods "awake and responsive" following emergency surgery

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
play button
Move the ball further forward in your stance
Watch
play button
Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow