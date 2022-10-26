search
Lessons

Putting the driver away? Think again...

By Lewis Fraser20 October, 2022
Shot Scope quick tips Stats Course Management Strokes Gained Analytics
Driver 3 Wood Shot Scope

For many amateurs, keeping the driver in the bag can be seen as a sensible play, but stats show that might not be the case.

Statistics from Shot Scope’s extensive data shows that for ten handicappers, the 3-wood only offers 4% more accuracy than the driver, while producing 37 yards less distance.

Their stats show that 50% of shots from a ten handicapper with the driver find the fairway, with the average shot going 229 yards.

• REVIEW: Shot Scope Pro LX+

That's compared to the average 3-wood, which only goes 192 yards, finding the fairway 54% of the time.

While you might see the 3-wood as being the sensible play on a tight hole, these stats show that might not always be the best choice.

• Shot Scope stats from the Old Course

If you think clubbing down further is the answer, then you might want to re-consider. For tee shots with hybrids, the accuracy results are similar, while distance drops even further.

