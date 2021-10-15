PXG boss offers staff cash bonus to get COVID vaccine

The billionaire owner of golf equipment and apparel brand PXG is pledging $1,000 to any employee who gets the COVID-19 vaccine.



Bob Parsons, 70, is offering the bonus to all 1,150 people employed through his YAM Worldwide business.

That includes those who work for PXG, which he founded in 2014.

“We are lucky to have amazing employees throughout our companies, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help keep them healthy and happy,” said Parsons.



“While vaccinations are by no means mandatory, they certainly are encouraged. And we could think of no better encouragement than a nice bonus for getting both.”

To be eligible for the bonus, Parsons' staff need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and also get a flu shot.



The man behind dot-com behemoth GoDaddy, Parsons is currently the CEO and founder of 15 companies –under the YAM Worldwide umbrella – including PXG, Scottsdale National Golf Club, Harley-Davison of Scottsdale, SNEAKY BIG, YAM Properties and The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation.

Making the announcement, Parsons added that he also plans to have the vaccine by November.



