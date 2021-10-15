search
PXG boss offers staff cash bonus to get COVID vaccine

Golf News

PXG boss offers staff cash bonus to get COVID vaccine

By Michael McEwan15 October, 2021
Bob Parsons PXG COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine gear news
Bob Parsons

The billionaire owner of golf equipment and apparel brand PXG is pledging $1,000 to any employee who gets the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bob Parsons, 70, is offering the bonus to all 1,150 people employed through his YAM Worldwide business.

That includes those who work for PXG, which he founded in 2014.

“We are lucky to have amazing employees throughout our companies, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help keep them healthy and happy,” said Parsons.

• Women's golf is "neglected" says Player

• Jason Day opens up on recent struggles

“While vaccinations are by no means mandatory, they certainly are encouraged. And we could think of no better encouragement than a nice bonus for getting both.”

To be eligible for the bonus, Parsons' staff need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and also get a flu shot.

The man behind dot-com behemoth GoDaddy, Parsons is currently the CEO and founder of 15 companies –under the YAM Worldwide umbrella – including PXG, Scottsdale National Golf Club, Harley-Davison of Scottsdale, SNEAKY BIG, YAM Properties and The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation.

• US teen cards 57 in high school championship

• Tributes paid to iconic broadcaster Laidlaw

Making the announcement, Parsons added that he also plans to have the vaccine by November.

Listen!

Bob Parsons was a guest on the award-winning bunkered Podcast in earlier this year. 

Click here to listen now.

Golf News

THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
Rory McIlroy secures landmark 20th PGA Tour title
Former PGA Tour pro has leg amputated
PXG boss offers staff cash bonus to get COVID vaccine
Women's golf is "neglected" says Gary Player

