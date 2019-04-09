search
PXG makes huge (and surprising) signing on eve of Masters

Golf News

PXG makes huge (and surprising) signing on eve of Masters

By Michael McEwan09 April, 2019
Pxg Logo

With the first shot of the 2019 Masters less than 48 hours away, leading equipment company PXG has announced the signing of a former winner at Augusta National.

Gary Player!

The 83-year-old - three times a Masters champion - has put pen to paper on a new endorsement deal with the company.

The nine-time major winner will put 14 PXG clubs in play for the first time at the 2019 Masters for both the Par-3 Tournament and the ceremonial first drive.

"Gary Player has had one of the most remarkable careers in golf,” said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons. “He personifies what PXG has set forth to accomplish – to be the finest example of excellence in the industry. I have tremendous respect for Mr Player, and couldn’t be prouder to count him among the 'PXG Troops'.”

Gary Player Pxg

Player’s worldwide win count totals 165. He has won 24 times on the PGA Tour, and 19 times on the Champions Tour. He holds the record for most times playing in the Masters and he is the only player in history to complete the career grand slam on both the PGA Tour and the Champions Tour.

“Golf is a puzzle without an answer," said Player. "While I’ve been at it for years, I still haven’t the slightest idea how to play. However, I have learned that the tools you choose will go a long way toward putting together a better round. PXG clubs are my tools of choice for this chapter of my career. They are simply remarkable.”

