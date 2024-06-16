Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A veteran PGA Tour caddie has questioned the putter Bryson DeChambeau is using to chase down a second US Open title.

The American has a three-shot lead at Pinehurst No.2 after admitting he ‘salts’ his golf balls.

Known for his innovative gear exploits, DeChambeau detailed the process of putting his golf balls in Epsom salts to ensure they aren’t out of balance.

The 30-year-old claimed the ball will ‘fly differently’ and ‘fly inconsistently’ if there is too much weight on one side.

But it’s one of his clubs that has got an eagle eyed looper talking on social media, insisting the USGA should check it for a potential rules breach.

Kip Henley, who had stints with Stewart Cink and Vijay Singh, called out the ‘rule’ on X.

“If I’m a player around the lead in the US Open, I would ask the USGA to check the specs on this putter,” he wrote.

“The shaft has to lean away from head at least 10 degrees. It sure looks vertical. Not being a d**k or hate him at all but it is a rule.

“It’s not forward or backwards lean, it’s the vertical lean. He may have the heal a touch in the air which would make it appear a touch more upright.”

The post had fans rushing to DeChambeau’s defence, including PGA Tour winner Andrew Putnam, who poked fun at how well the 54-hole leader has played.

“Probably should request a driver equipment check too, he’s hitting it too far and straight,” Putnam replied.

“Also drug test his caddie Greg Bodine. He’s way too calm and having too much fun for it being a US Open.”

The club in question is the SIK Pro C-Series Armlock with a heavy LA Golf shaft and JumboMax JMX Jumboflat 17 grip.

It’s unorthodox in the fact that the sweet spot of the putter is in the heel due to the weight of the shaft and its location on the putter head.

DeChambeau has tinkered with the club and his putter stroke in recent years, reaching a point where the Crushers GC captain adopts an arm-lock method.

Meanwhile, Henley jumped back onto social media to wish DeChambeau and Bodine well in their quest for a second major championship.

“If I don’t tweet it then what else can we talk about? It’s all in fun,” he said. “I hope the dude and his Caddie grab the trophy tomorrow. It’s just all in fun.”

