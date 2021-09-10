This year's Ryder Cup will be the first time since 1993 that the US team hasn't included Phil Mickelson.

The six-time major winner - and reigning US PGA Champion - has been part of the last 12 American sides but will take on a different role this year, operating as one of captain Steve Stricker's assistants.

Throughout his remarkable Ryder Cup career, the left-hander has played on the same side as an incredible 58 of his fellow countrymen... but can you name them all?

We're giving you 10 minutes to get as many as you can before time runs out. We're also setting level-par at 44. Get more than that and we'll be seriously impressed.

Make sure you take a screenshot of your final score (no cheating!) and share it with us on social media. And don't forget to challenge your mates to see if they can beat you.



Ready? Let's go...