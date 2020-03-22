QUIZ - Can you name every American Ryder Cup captain?

The 43rd Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin this year, where the US will be looking to prevent Europe from making it back-to-back wins in golf's biggest match.

As the momentum starts to build towards the latest clash, we thought it would be fun to see how much you know about this year's hosts - specifically, the men who have captained the American teams since the inaugural match in 1927.

You've got 10 minutes to correctly name as many as you can.

Okay... ready? Let's go!