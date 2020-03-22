search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsQUIZ - Can you name every American Ryder Cup captain?

The Stretch

QUIZ - Can you name every American Ryder Cup captain?

By bunkered.co.uk21 March, 2020
Quizzes Ryder Cup Team USA PGA of America Captains Fun stuff
Ryder Cup Usa

The 43rd Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin this year, where the US will be looking to prevent Europe from making it back-to-back wins in golf's biggest match.

As the momentum starts to build towards the latest clash, we thought it would be fun to see how much you know about this year's hosts - specifically, the men who have captained the American teams since the inaugural match in 1927. 

You've got 10 minutes to correctly name as many as you can.

When you're done, be sure to tell us your score in the Comments section below. 

If you fancy, share this with your friends on social media, too, to see how they fare.

And don't forget to try our European Ryder Cup captains quiz, too.

Okay... ready? Let's go!

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?
Ping
play button
14 CLUB CHALLENGE - THE AMATEUR EDITION!
14 Club Challenge
play button
COBRA SPEEDZONE DRIVERS – Are these Cobra’s best ever?
Cobra
play button
Dumbarnie Links - THE FIRST REVIEW!
Dumbarnie Links
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Matt Wallace reveals regret over caddie incident
Top Scottish club "might not survive" corona crisis
School of Golf: History (Lesson 3)
Coronavirus: Can UK greenkeepers still go to work?
Report: 2020 Olympic Games to be CALLED OFF

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
See all videos right arrow