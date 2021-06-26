search
QUIZ - Can you name every American to have won The Open?

QUIZ - Can you name every American to have won The Open?

By bunkered.co.uk26 June, 2021
Since it was first contested in 1860, the Open Championship has been won by American golfers a total of 43 times.

(Well, 44 if you're counting Jock Hutchison - but we're not!) 

Your challenge? Name as many of those men as possible

We're giving you 10 minutes to get as many as you can before time runs out. Level-par for this quiz is 30... can you beat it? 

To help you on your way, we're giving you the years in which they won. Don't say we're not good to you.

Make sure you take a screenshot of your final score (no cheating!) and share it with us on social media. And don't forget to challenge your mates to see if they can beat you.

Ready? Let's go...

