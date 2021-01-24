search
QUIZ - Can you name every Dubai Desert Classic champ?

The Stretch

QUIZ - Can you name every Dubai Desert Classic champ?

By bunkered.co.uk24 January, 2021
Quizzes Dubai Desert Classic European Tour Emirates Golf Club Tour News Fun stuff
Dubai Desert Classic Trophy

Since its launch in 1989, the Dubai Desert Classic has become one of the most popular and keenly anticipated events on the European Tour schedule.

It has taken place at the Emirates Golf Club every year with the exception of 1991 - when it was cancelled due to the Gulf War - with the winner taking home the impressive 'Dallah' trophy. 

This week, another player will have their name inscribed on the famous silverware... but can you remember all previous champions?

• Name every men's major champ of the 2010s

• Name every golfer to have played in 100+ majors

That's the challenge of this quiz. You've got 10mins to correctly name as many former winners of the Dubai Desert Classic as you can. 

When you're done, be sure to share your score on social media - and If you fancy, challenge your mates to see how they fare.

Ready? Let's go!

