QUIZ - Can you name every multiple Masters champion?

The Masters isn’t particularly well known for producing multiple champions.



In fact, since the first tournament took place at Augusta National back in 1934, only 16 different players have won the Green Jacket on more than one occasion.

With the 85th edition taking place this week, we’ve decided to test your knowledge of the opening men’s major of the season.

You’ve got eight minutes to correctly identify all 16 of the players to have won the tournament multiple times. To help you along, we've given you the number of times they've won, as well as the years they did so. Don't say we're not good to you.

Make sure you take a screenshot of your final score (no cheating!) and share it with us on social media. And don't forget to challenge your mates to see if they can beat you.

Right – let’s do this!