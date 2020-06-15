This week should have seen the 120th US Open take place at Winged Foot Golf Club near New York.

Alas, coronavirus has put paid to that, causing the major to be delayed until September. However, that doesn't mean we can't still enjoy some US Open-related fun.

Since World War 2, only 12 different non-American players have won the championship. Your challenge? Name them all.

We're giving you 10mins to try to get them and have provided the years that they won to help you along.

We're setting level-par for this quiz at nine out of 12. Can you do better than that?

Don't forget to share your score with us either in the 'Comments' section below or by tweeting us @BunkeredOnline.

Ready? Let's go!