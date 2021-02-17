QUIZ - Can you name every player to have won multiple WGCs?

Since their introduction in 1999, the World Golf Championships have established themselves as some of the most important tournaments in men's golf outside of the majors.

With their deep fields and huge prize money, they have become hugely coveted and highly competitive events.

They currently comprise four tournaments: the WGC-Workday Championship, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, and the WGC-HSBC Champions.

To date, only 16 different players have won multiple, individual World Golf Championships.

Your task? Name them!

You've got 10 minutes to correctly identify as many of them as you can. To help you along, we've provided the number of WGC victories they've managed so far.

When you're done, be sure to share your score on social media - and If you fancy, challenge your mates to see how they fare.

Ready? Let's go!