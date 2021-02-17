search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsQUIZ - Can you name every player to have won multiple WGCs?

The Stretch

QUIZ - Can you name every player to have won multiple WGCs?

By bunkered.co.uk17 February, 2021
WGC world golf championships WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational WGC-HSBC Champions WGC-Workday Championship Tour News PGA Tour Quizzes
Wgc Match Play Trophy

Since their introduction in 1999, the World Golf Championships have established themselves as some of the most important tournaments in men's golf outside of the majors.

With their deep fields and huge prize money, they have become hugely coveted and highly competitive events. 

They currently comprise four tournaments: the WGC-Workday Championship, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, and the WGC-HSBC Champions.

To date, only 16 different players have won multiple, individual World Golf Championships.

• Name every men's major champ of the 2010s

• Name every golfer to have played in 100+ majors

Your task? Name them!

You've got 10 minutes to correctly identify as many of them as you can. To help you along, we've provided the number of WGC victories they've managed so far.

When you're done, be sure to share your score on social media - and If you fancy, challenge your mates to see how they fare.

Ready? Let's go!

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"I shut myself in my room for 30 hours" - Brooks Koepka opens up on struggles
LPGA boss Mike Whan reveals his next move
Phil Mickelson "eyeing up" new role away from the course
"You're dead, Shooter!" - Happy Gilmore is BACK!
Rory McIlroy has a new - and very important - job

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your ball striking
Watch
play button
Hold your finish for more compression
Watch
play button
How to hit a fade
Watch
play button
How to improve your balance during the golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow