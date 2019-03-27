QUIZ - Name the players to have beaten Tiger in the WGC Match Play

This week, Tiger Woods makes his first appearance in the WGC Match Play Championship since 2013 and his 14th overall.

He has won on three of his previous starts, most recently in 2008 when he defeated Stewart Cink 8&7 in the most lop-sided final in the championship's history.

However, he has also lost on ten occasions and whilst the event now has a group stage element, every time Tiger has played in it until now, it ha been a straight knock-out.



Our question is... can you remember each of the players who beat Woods in the WGC Match Play?

You've got 10 minutes to try to recall (or guess) as many as you can. To help jog your memory, we've given you the year and the stage at which they eliminated Woods.



Ready? Let's go...



How did you get on?

Leave your score in our Comments section below and don't forget to challenge your friends on social media to beat your effort.

