QUIZ: Can you name every winner of The PLAYERS Championship?

The Stretch

QUIZ: Can you name every winner of The PLAYERS Championship?

By bunkered.co.uk08 March, 2022
Quiz The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass Fun stuff
The Players Flag

The biggest week of the PGA Tour's season is upon us.

The PLAYERS Championship, taking place at TPC Sawgrass, is the tour's flagship event, not to mention the 'richest event in golf' with a prize fund of $20million.

First staged in 1974, the tournament has been won by many of the game's biggest names - as well as a few lesser-known pros.

• QUIZ: Name the non-American Masters champs

That's what this quiz is all about. We're giving you 10mins to name as many former winners of The PLAYERS as you possibly can.

Good luck, don't cheat and remember to share a screen-grab of your scores with us on social media.

Ready? Let's go...

* Note: The championship was not completed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

