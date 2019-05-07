QUIZ: How many US PGA champions can you name?

Having moved up the calendar from August to May, the 2019 US PGA Championship is just around the corner.



The 101st edition of what used to be the final men's major of the season takes place over the notoriously difficult Black Course at Bethpage from May 16-19, and will see Brooks Koepka attempt to defend the title he won at Bellerive last year.



To help get you in the mood for this year's tournament, we've created this quiz that's designed to test your knowledge of the US PGA Championship.



How many of the tournament's champions can you name?

We're only looking for the winners from the championship's strokeplay era - so, since 1958 - and we've provided the year in case that helps to jog your memory.



You've got 10mins to get as many as you can.



Give it a go and make sure to share your winning score with all of your friends on social media. Unless you do rubbish. In which case, just share the link.