search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsQUIZ: How many US PGA champions can you name?

The Stretch

QUIZ: How many US PGA champions can you name?

By bunkered.co.uk07 May, 2019
US PGA Championship Bethpage Major Championships Quiz Quizzes
2013 08 Wannamaker

Having moved up the calendar from August to May, the 2019 US PGA Championship is just around the corner.

The 101st edition of what used to be the final men's major of the season takes place over the notoriously difficult Black Course at Bethpage from May 16-19, and will see Brooks Koepka attempt to defend the title he won at Bellerive last year.

To help get you in the mood for this year's tournament, we've created this quiz that's designed to test your knowledge of the US PGA Championship.

How many of the tournament's champions can you name? 

We're only looking for the winners from the championship's strokeplay era - so, since 1958 - and we've provided the year in case that helps to jog your memory.

You've got 10mins to get as many as you can.

Give it a go and make sure to share your winning score with all of your friends on social media. Unless you do rubbish. In which case, just share the link.

Golf News

Defending champ confirms Ladies Scottish Open return
PGA Tour star taking “indefinite leave” from golf to deal with “issues”
US PGA 2019: The field as it stands
Brooks Koepka continues war of words with Brandel Chamblee
Bubba: Tiger blocked my phone number

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How the Dufner waggle can help your game
Watch
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
play button
Keep your left arm straight
Watch
play button
The correct ball position
Watch
See all videos right arrow