QUIZ: Name every Continental European to play in the Ryder Cup

By bunkered.co.uk11 September, 2021
Ryder Cup Team Europe Fun stuff Quizzes
Ryder Cup Europe

Since 1979, the Ryder Cup has been contested by players from the United States and the whole of Europe. 

Prior to that, it had been the exclusive preserve - on this side of the Atlantic, at least - of golfers from the United Kingdom and Ireland. 

To date, 35 golfers from seven different Continental European countries have played in the match. 

Your task? Name as many of them as you can before the clock runs out. 

You've got 10 minutes. Get more than 25 and we'll be VERY impressed. 

Make sure you take a screenshot of your final score (no cheating!) and share it with us on social media. And don't forget to challenge your mates to see if they can beat you.

Ready? Let's go...

