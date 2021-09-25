To date, 164 different people have represented Europe - previously Great Britain, the Great Britain & Ireland - in the Ryder Cup.

That's less than have been into space (570), have scaled Mount Everest (5,780) or have won a men's major championship (225).

You get the picture - it's a small club.

But how many of them can you name?



You've got 20 minutes and, obviously, we're not expecting you to get them all. Get more than half and we'll be enormously impressed. To help make things a little easier, we've provided you with the year in which each player his debut.



Make sure you take a screenshot of your final score (no cheating!) and share it with us on social media. And don't forget to challenge your mates to see if they can beat you.

Allez!

